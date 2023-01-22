Scattered flurries continue throughout the day. Another active weather week ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Festive flakes continue throughout the day. A quiet start to another active week is ahead.
Temperatures this morning are in the upper 20's to low 30's with cloudy skies and widespread light snow showers. Be careful if you are heading out this morning as temperatures were and still could be below freezing, making for some slick spots on untreated surfaces.
Flurries continue on and off throughout the rest of the day as temperatures start to warm into the low to mid 30's.
The start of the week remains cloudy and dry, the sun may peek out a bit on Monday afternoon, but clouds return quickly. Temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday stay in the low to mid 30's.
Another system could sweep through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with it the chance for some accumulating snow showers. This is still quite a bit away so keep monitoring the forecast for a more accurate forecast.
The active and cool weather pattern looks to stick with us into the beginning of February.