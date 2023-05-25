Savitski-Lynde leads Hononegah Boys Volleyball to Regional Final, Boylan Baseball punches ticket to Regionals

ROCKFORD — Hononegah's boys volleyball team has been led by their Senior standout Brayden Savitski-Lynde all season long en route to a 31-6 regular season.
They continued that dominance through the post-season and looked to carry that momentum into the Regional Championship game.
But first, they had to get past a tough Antioch team that hit the road for Rockford East High School to battle it out.
After a 25-18 first set win for the Indians, Antioch responded with a tough second set that finished with a 25-23 score in favor of Antioch.
The Sequoit's would answer to a quick 4-0 deficit in the third set going up 12-9 before the two teams went back-and-fourth with several ties in between.
Up 24-21, some amazing effort by Savitski-Lynde and Parker Fearn Schoville saved a point and eventually, an out-of-bounds shot by Antioch would end the game and give Hononegah the two sets to one win.
Savitski-Lynde says he is always ready to take over a game when it's needed.
"I just love the game so much," he said.
"I want to win so bad, I'm always the most competitive guys on the team and I just want to win so bad. I give it my all every time."
The Indians move on to play Stevenson in the Reginal Fina