Saturday starts an unseasonably cool and somewhat soggy stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather remains well into cool territory for the better part of a week. We may see some summer heat again in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Cool and rainy:
Saturday struggles to warm out of the 50s. We usually see highs in the low 70s around this time of year. Clouds, occasional showers, and colder air keep temperatures down. Any spotty showers remain light, as storms stay to our south.
The morning may start out dry, then the weather slowly turns rainy by the end of the morning. The showers fall off-and-on, so there will be some dry time to enjoy. The day won't be a complete washout. Showers become steady for a little while in the evening, then dry up Saturday night.
Sunday clears out and provides a lot of sunshine. Temperatures won't warm up much, and only rise into the middle 60s.
Cooler week:
We may not see the 70s next week, or at least until the end of the week. Monday remains sunny and dry with highs back in the upper 60s. A rainy stretch sets up from there.
Between later Tuesday to Thursday, a couple waves of rain are possible. We might get a few soaking showers within the couple of weather systems. The soggy weather helps keep temperatures down. Highs stay in the middle 60s.
By the end of next week, temperatures return to the low 70s on Friday. This is right near average for this time of year. As we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures look to spike and turn summer-like. We might see the upper 70s to low 80s in time for the holiday.