 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandwich resident under arrest for DUI, possession of cannabis

  • Updated
  • 0
Police-Lights-Generic.jpg

DEKALB -- On June 8 around 11:37 p.m., a Deputy from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on a car for its improper lane usage.

While conversing with the driver, the Deputy noticed signs of intoxication.

From there, the Deputy conducted field sobriety tests on the driver. 

As a result of the tests, the driver was placed under arrest for DUI.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, Deputies found more than 30 grams (but less than 100 grams) of cannabis in he vehicle.

The driver, 29-year-old Sandwich resident Nicholas Bantz-Beaty. was transported to DeKalb County Jail and is being held pending bond.

After an investigation of the occurrence, Bantz-Beaty is charged with:

DUI

DUI over .08

Improper Lane Usage

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you