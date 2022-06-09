Sandwich resident under arrest for DUI, possession of cannabis

DEKALB -- On June 8 around 11:37 p.m., a Deputy from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on a car for its improper lane usage.
While conversing with the driver, the Deputy noticed signs of intoxication.
From there, the Deputy conducted field sobriety tests on the driver.
As a result of the tests, the driver was placed under arrest for DUI.
Upon further inspection of the vehicle, Deputies found more than 30 grams (but less than 100 grams) of cannabis in he vehicle.
The driver, 29-year-old Sandwich resident Nicholas Bantz-Beaty. was transported to DeKalb County Jail and is being held pending bond.
After an investigation of the occurrence, Bantz-Beaty is charged with:
DUI
DUI over .08
Improper Lane Usage
Unlawful Possession of Cannabis