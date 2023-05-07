RVC Softball locks up number one seed in Region 4 tournament

ROCKFORD — After finishing the regular season with an impressive 41 and 10 record, The RVC Softball Team found out who they would play as the region 4 tournament gets underway this week.
The Lady Golden Eagles locked in the number one seed in Region 4 District B and will also host the region tournament this week.
The tournament gets underway on Tuesday as RVC hosts the number eight seed College of Lake County in a best-of-three series beginning at 1 P.M.
The winner of that game will go on to play the winner of Morton vs Blackhawk at 10 A.M. on Saturday.
In the only matchup between RVC and College of Lake County, the Lady Golden Eagles won 15-3.