Rumor leads to weapon being found at Auburn High School

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois... Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago Counties. .The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River Park, including the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.1 feet on 07/15/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 12 pm... Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun Brodhead 5.0 4.5 4.74 1 pm 3/01 5.1 4.8 4.0 3.6 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Brodhead 4.74 1 pm 3/01 0.80 5.10 6 am 3/02 &&