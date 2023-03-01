Rumor leads to gun being found at Auburn High School

ROCKFORD — A letter was sent from Rockford Public Schools to parents of students at Auburn High School on Wednesday, notifying them that a gun was recovered on the school's campus.
Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer confirmed in the release that the school was not placed on lockdown and are working with Rockford Police on their investigation.
The release also states that the weapon was recovered as a result of a rumor that administrators heard about and took action on.
The school day continued as normal for Auburn students and staff.