RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic continues with Wed. matinees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn battled Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young for most of the first half, but the Dolphins pulled away thanks to a big third quarter to knock off the Knights, 77-65. Auburn tied the game at 30 in the 2nd quarter after a couple of three-pointers from Rakim Chaney. But the Dolphins closed the first half on a 13-4 run, then outscored Auburn 23-8 in the third quarter, to pull away for the win. Dalen Davis and Dan Johnson led Whitney Young with 15 points each, while Auburn was led by 15 points from Adrian Agee and 14 points from Chaney.
In the first game of the day at Auburn, East edged Douglass (TN), 71-70, on a layup from Antonio Lewis with one second remaining. It was a tight game throughout, with East's JT Samuels scoring on a reverse layup with 37 seconds remaining to tie the game at 69. Douglass took the lead after splitting a pair of free throws. Off an inbounds play, East found Lewis, who finished strong inside to give the E-Rabs the win. Lewis and Samuels each had 19 points to lead East.
In the final game of the day, Guilford knocked off Larkin, 52-41. The tournament continues with a full slate of games Friday and Saturday.