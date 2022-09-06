RPS 205 plans to slice property tax rate this fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Taxpayers could see some relief this fall if they live in the Rockford School District.
Board members saw a presentation on Tuesday that proposed a steep cut to their property tax rate from $6.26 last year down to $5.72 this year.
The district was able to cut the rate due to rising property values and adding new property into the tax base.
It's important to note that a lower rate doesn't necessarily mean how much you pay in property taxes. Several factors determine your bottom line, including how the value of your home changed over the past year.
As RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett describes it, if you've lived here the last few years, the worst-case scenario for most is paying the same tax bill you're used to.
"What that's created for tax payers is about a 30% increase in property values with a tax rate that has gone down by over two dollars," Jarrett said. "What that all adds up to is people's homes and businesses are worth more than they used to be, and their tax bill in some cases may be going down or at worst are staying the same."
So how does RPS 205 compare to other school districts with this new rate?
*These rates are from 2021, so these districts could have different rates over the coming months*
- Pecatonica - 5.6340
- Rockford - 5.7299* (proposed 2022 rate)
- Belvidere - 5.7485
- South Beloit - 5.9293
- Winnebago - 6.3615
- North Boone - 6.4775
- Durand - 6.6817
- Harlem - 6.8589