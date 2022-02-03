 Skip to main content
RPS 205 giving out gift cards to students who received COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccine Card.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kids in Rockford can get a reward from their school for getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

RPS 205 will give $50 gift cards to students who receive or can show documentation that they received COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots.

The district says you can show proof of a student's COVID-19 vaccination at the Welcome Center from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays to get their gift card. The student does not need to be present.

Here are a list of vaccine clinics within RPS 205 in the month of February:

  • Thursday, Feb. 10 at Cherry Valley Elementary School from 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 17 at Auburn High School from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 24 at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School from 2 to 6 p.m.

The RPS 205 Welcome Center is located in the first floor of the Administration Building, located at 501 7th St.

