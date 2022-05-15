RPS 205 cancels some daily bus routes through June

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some bus routes for RPS 205 students will be canceled through the last week of the school year.
RPS 205 says three bus routes will be canceled every day, beginning Monday, May 16, lasting through the most of the remaining school year.
The district says several bus drivers are not available to drive every day for various reasons, saying the shortage of drivers means they do not have the means to provide all of the 160 scheduled bus routes.
RPS 205 says the move gives transportation staff the ability to cover as many routes as possible while providing certainty for families.
Bus routes in the district have been canceled for much of the 2021-22 school year due to a continued shortage of bus drivers.
A calendar of the affected routes throughout the months of May and June can be found here.
District officials say people can apply to become a bus driver on their website.