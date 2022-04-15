Roscoe woman convicted of sexually abusing children denied clemency

ROSCOE (WREX) — A Roscoe woman has a clemency plea denied by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Gina Colwell was sentenced to seven years and six months in a state prison in October 2019 for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. She also pled guilty to a one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse to a different child.
Colwell, after serving 17 months of the sentence, was granted a clemency hearing. On March 6, Gov. Pritzker denied Colwell's petition for executive clemency.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley was opposed to the early release of Colwell, saying over 5,000 people from across the country signed a petition protesting her release.
Hanley's office says, per Illinois law, Colwell will be able to file a new executive clemency petition after March 6, 2023.