Roscoe Memorial Day Parade continues after two year absence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a two year absence due to the pandemic, the annual Roscoe Memorial Day Parade will take place at 11 am Monday May 30, 2022.
Sponsored by the Roscoe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955 and its Auxiliary. The parade will assemble at the corner of Main and Bridge Street in Roscoe and will proceed down Main Street to Broad Street then to the Roscoe Ceremony.
The public is invited to participate in this parade to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.