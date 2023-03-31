At least one dead after roof of historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapses during storm

BELVIDERE, Ill. — First responders from across the area have been called to the Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere as the roof apparently collapsed during Friday's storms.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says at least one person is dead after the roof collapse at the building, located in the 100 block of N. State St.

VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through downtown Belvidere

28 people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, according to Chief Schadle, but more may have been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Schadle says five of the 28 taken by ambulance had major injuries, 18 had "moderate" injuries, and five had minor injuries.

No first responders were injured during the search and rescue period. Chief Schadle says everyone who was in the theatre has been accounted for.

Officials report an electrical fire and an elevator rescue in a building across the street due to the storm damage.

A heavy metal band called Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform tonight.

As of 9:40 p.m. Governor JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and sent out this tweet:

13 WREX is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates to this article as new information becomes available.