Roller coaster week takes a plunge Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures are on a wild ride over the rest of the week. We flip between the 50s and the 30s a couple times.
The first big drop occurs between Tuesday and Wednesday. During this transition, a quick round of rain sweeps through this evening. As we dry out tonight, strong wind gusts kick in. They'll be out of the west and gust over 35 mph between tonight and tomorrow night.
A plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday means a pretty chilly day ahead. Wind chills fall to the single digits to teens throughout the day.
After a sunny and quieter day in the 30s on Thursday, we jump right back up again. Friday hits the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. That also sets us up for yet another 20-degree drop.
Saturday falls back down into the 30s, with windy conditions yet again. We eventually settle in the 30s (with an occasional 40-degree day) by next week.