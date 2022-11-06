Roller coaster weather week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday! After quite the windy and soggy day we will be seeing the sunshine return to the forecast! Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures as winter temperatures are right around the corner!
This morning if you are heading out to church or to brunch you might need a light jacket or sweater as temperatures are a little cooler than what we have been seeing the past few days. However, temperatures will start to feel more regular for this time of year. Waking up temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with plentiful sunshine and a slight breeze.
Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 50s to low 60s for the day with a mix of clouds and sun. With a light breeze, temperatures will feel like the mid 40s by the afternoon hours.
Our chilly, yet seasonable conditions continue into a few days into the week ahead before we see some warmer temperatures return. Monday temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with plentiful sunshine and calm winds.
We gradually warm back into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of the week, get out and enjoy the warmth as a cold front brings the chance for a cold rain and winter-like temperatures back to the Stateline by the end of the week into next weekend.