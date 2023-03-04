 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Roller coaster weather is ahead, a mild start to the week before dropping back to normal

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

Mild and spring like conditions continue into the week ahead before we tumble back into late winter. Showers and possibly rumbles of thunder are possible by the end of the weekend. 

Today was a gloomy day with temperatures in the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers are starting to push east leaving us with very light to drizzly rain that will be wrapping up as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures start to drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s tonight, a good night for soup and movies.  

Meteogram - Temperature and Sky tomorrow version.png

On Sunday, skies remain mostly to partly cloudy as temperatures warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours winds pick up and could gust up to 35 mph. Along with gusty winds expect some scattered light showers and even a few thunderstorms move through the evening hours.

NAM 3KM.png

Showers and storms continue into early Monday morning before the morning commute. We start to dry out into the rest of the morning and throughout the rest of the day, temperatures warm up into the upper 50s, a few 60-degree readings could be seen across the region! 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

Late winter conditions return as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 40s for the rest of the week. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy and our next chance to see some snowy weather is possible by the end of the week. 

