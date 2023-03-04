Roller coaster weather is ahead, a mild start to the week before dropping back to normal

Mild and spring like conditions continue into the week ahead before we tumble back into late winter. Showers and possibly rumbles of thunder are possible by the end of the weekend.
Today was a gloomy day with temperatures in the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers are starting to push east leaving us with very light to drizzly rain that will be wrapping up as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures start to drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s tonight, a good night for soup and movies.
On Sunday, skies remain mostly to partly cloudy as temperatures warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours winds pick up and could gust up to 35 mph. Along with gusty winds expect some scattered light showers and even a few thunderstorms move through the evening hours.
Showers and storms continue into early Monday morning before the morning commute. We start to dry out into the rest of the morning and throughout the rest of the day, temperatures warm up into the upper 50s, a few 60-degree readings could be seen across the region!
Late winter conditions return as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 40s for the rest of the week. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy and our next chance to see some snowy weather is possible by the end of the week.