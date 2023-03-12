Roller coaster ride of weather continues into the week ahead

As we head into the middle of March, cloudy and cold temperatures make us feel like we are back in February. Cloudy and cool temperatures continue into the week ahead. Our next chance for precipitation looks to be the end of the week.
Isolated to scattered snow showers continue through tonight and even into tomorrow morning. As temperatures fall tonight, roads and walkways could have a few slick spots so use caution as you head outside tonight and tomorrow morning.
The start of the week remains chilly, very similar to what we have been seeing all weekend. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s however a gusty wind will make it feel like temperatures are in the upper teens to low 20s, make sure to bundle up as you send your kiddos to the bus stop tomorrow morning!
Sunshine finally returns however provides little warmth, Tuesday morning a few spots have the chance to see single digit feels like temperatures. Daytime highs get into the upper 30s for the day with a light breeze.
We gradually warm back into spring like temperatures by mid-week. Wednesday brings some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 40s where snow is still on the ground, into the 50s where snow cover is less. Thursday could get into the low to mid 50s!
Another system brings us more precipitation chances for later next week, possibly impacting St. Patrick's Day holiday plans on Friday. Right now, it looks to start as rain on Thursday night and eventually transition to some snow by Friday.
Keep an eye on the forecast as that system approaches the Stateline!