Roller coaster conditions continue in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Back to colder temperatures for Thursday, mild above average temperatures return for the end of the week into part of the weekend.
Chilly Thursday:
Its like we stepped back into the freezer today as temperatures struggle to get into the mid 30s. Plus, thanks to a light northeast wind temperatures will feel like they are in the teens to start off the day today. Skies will remain partly cloudy but will become mostly cloudy towards the end of the day today.
The Stateline remains dry and relatively cloudy for the duration of Friday as temperatures rebound quickly. We start to climb back into the low to mid 40s for Friday with mostly cloudy skies.
Stormy and mild weekend:
Our next chance of rain looks to be Saturday, starting off with drizzly conditions Saturday morning leading to more robust and stormy conditions as the day goes on. Temperatures for Saturday will warm into the mid 60's with overnight lows into the lower 40's.
Saturday evening is when the heavier rain and even thunderstorms are expected. Chances for severe storms remains low but we will keep you updated the closer we get to the weekend.
Sunday will see a brief lull between systems. Temperatures reach the low 50s however will quickly drop into the 30s by the evening hours. Precipitation chances increase during the evening, starting as rain but as temperatures drop transitioning to snow heading into Monday morning