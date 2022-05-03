Roe v. Wade leak sparks range of emotion in the 815

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A leaked Supreme Court document hinting at a future overturn of Roe v. Wade sent the country and Rockford area into a frenzy on both sides of the argument.
Women's March Rockford hosted a rally outside of the federal courthouse in Winnebago County.
President of the organization, Mel Champion voiced her frustration over the potential of her kids growing up with fewer rights than she did.
"My daughters have less rights than I had. My daughters!" Champion said. "For 50 years this has been precedent, and it will be gone, it will be gutted."
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wasn't at that rally, but spoke to 13 News beforehand saying the leaked information shocks him.
"I think its incredibly sad quite honestly I think its ludicrous," McNamara said. I choose to be someone who trusts women with their own healthcare and making these really difficult and complex decisions. I don't think its for the court to decide and its really frustrating that they are now flipping."
State Representative Maurice West saying that while today may be difficult, he and everyone behind the pro-choice movement need to step up and be vocal going forward.
"Yes we are angry and mad and sad, but after we dry our eyes and wipe our faces, it's time to for us to organize, strategize and mobilize, to make sure that you might try this now, but you're going to regret it in the future," West said.
Rockford Family Initiative, a pro-life organization in the city didn't hold a rally on Tuesday, but outreach coordinator Dolores Pribble spoke to 13 WREX saying,
"We're ecstatic to see the news," Pribble said. "The leaked news about the supreme court overturning Roe v. Wade, and we'd be so happy if that was true."
She says even if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, she and the organization will keep fighting for their cause in the state and nationwide.
"We're not just trying to make abortion illegal, we're trying to make it unthinkable," Pribble said. "So we're going to continue with our outreach an our rallies and public witness in order to change hearts and minds."
Rockford Family Initiative plans to hold a rally on Saturday from noon to 1:00pm at the intersection of Mulford and Riverside.
Women's March Rockford didn't announce a date for its next rally, but says there will be several more before a potential verdict and the midterm elections.