Rockton receives state grant for sidewalks connecting elementary schools to residential areas

ROCKTON (WREX) — A local community is receiving a state grant to create sidewalks connecting elementary schools.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $12.3 million in grants for the Safe Routes to School program.
The program is meant to support local projects and activities that will improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary and middle schools.
"Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school," Gov. Pritzker says. "Paired with our Rebuild Illinois capital plan, these federal dollars are another way we’re bringing quality of life improvements to communities all across the state."
The program received 102 applications from across the state, but only accepted 57 of the projects. A proposal submitted by the Village of Rockton was one of the projects approved.
$250,000, the maximum award possible, will be going to a pedestrian and bicycle path along Rockton Rd. connecting residential areas to Whitman Post Elementary School and Rockton Grade School.
Among the proposals that were not approved by the state include proposals from Boone County and DeKalb County.
The Boone County Highway Department proposed the development of a 4-foot paved shoulder to serve as an on-street bicycle facility connecting Poplar Grove to North Boone Middle School and North Boone Upper Elementary School.
In DeKalb County, the City of Genoa proposed new sidewalks allowing Genoa Elementary School students to walk home on off-road paths, and the City of Sandwich proposed installing new and repairing existing sidewalks near W.W. Woodbury Elementary School.
The funding will be administered by IDOT using federal funds.