Rockton Pelican Fest kicks off Saturday

ROCKTON -- On Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Rockton and Nygren Wetland Forest Preserve come together in celebration of the migration of American White Pelicans.
The festivities honor the Rock River, natural assets surrounding Rockton, and the culture of the historic village.
Visitors are invited to explore Rockton shops and restaurants, outdoor vendor booths both in the street areas and Settler's Park, and participate in family activities.
A free shuttle bus service will run from Rockton to the Nygren Wetland Preserve Overlook throughout the duration of Saturday.
Free guided tours of Nygren Wetland will start at the overlook at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
On Saturday, May 21, there will also be birding-themed lectures and guided hikes, with an Early Birders Walk scheduled for 7:30 a.m.