Rockford's temporary casino nets more than $15M since opening doors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Revenue has Rockford's temporary casino has slowed down since doors opened last November. But despite that, the casino has still brought in more than $15 million so far.
The Illinois Gaming Board released its monthly revenue report earlier this week for February. The report shows the Hard Rock Casino brought in $3,624,802.28 in revenue for February.
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the casino's revenue since opening its doors.
- Nov. 2021: $4,145,967.91
- Dec. 2021: $4,321,137.10
- Jan. 2022: $3,367,857.57
- Feb. 2022: $3,624,802.28
The casino has paid the state $1,812,951.46 in taxes to the state as well as $906,475.78 to the City of Rockford in taxes.
In June of 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the gaming expansion bill into law, opening the door for six areas in Illinois to open casinos—including Rockford.
Rockford's temporary casino is the smallest (in terms of square footage) in the state and is the only casino to not have table games. Yet, the casino ranked 9th out of 11 casinos in the state since opening its doors.
Timeline of Events
In October of 2019, city leaders voted in favor of a plan from Hard Rock International to submit to the Illinois Gaming Board.
The decision to approve or deny the project was supposed to be made by October of 2020, but was pushed back six months due to COVID-19.
In June of 2020, the casino's temporary location got the green light from the IGB to begin construction inside the former Giovanni's Restaurant and Convention Center.
The Illinois Gaming Board voted 4-0 to grant a license to 815 Entertainment and Hard Rock for a permanent casino in Rockford in January of this year.
While the license was approved, construction can't start just yet on the proposed location of the casino at the old clock tower site on E. State St. near the I-90 exit.
“Hard Rock Casino Rockford cannot commence construction on or begin gaming at the proposed facility without first submitting the required disclosures and receiving the request and receiving the appropriate IGB approval,” the IGB said during Thursday morning's meeting.
The license granted for the permanent casino gives a two-year window to complete construction on the permanent site.