Rockford's St. Patrick Day parade postponed due to cold weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Those looking forward to this year's St. Patrick's Day parade will have to wait another week.
The Irish Marching Society announced the parade has been moved back from Saturday, March 12 to Saturday, March 19 because of cold temperatures.
Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 26°, according to Your 13 Weather Authority's latest forecast.
"We felt that it would be far too miserable for the marchers and that the parade attendance would suffer as well. We want this event to be well attended by the community as a way of celebrating Spring and coming out of Covid. With the weather we didn’t see that happening. What is the purpose of a parade if there’s no one around to watch it? This decision also allows to move forward with attempting to dye the river green this year," the group posted on Facebook.
Paddyfest is still happening this Saturday, March 12 at Prairie Street Brewhouse at 4 p.m.
