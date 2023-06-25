Rockford's Phantom Regiment looks to bring home title while providing lifelong memories

ROCKFORD — Students from 33 states, England and Japan all came to Rockford this summer to be apart of the cities own Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps.
While the group travels through fifteen states in just under a month and a half competing for the title of "Best Corps," it's the experience that keeps the history of Rockford's corps alive.
Drums, horns, flags, rifles and sabers.
Add some sophisticated choreography on a football field and you have Rockford's World Champion Drum Corps.
"Being from Rockford and coming back home, everyone has been working hard to make our stay great," Corps Director Dwight Emmert said.
"We really appreciate the Mayor and John Groh who has been working hard to provide spaces for us to work and be the Corps we want to be."
Rockford native Kaden Orendorff is in his final year on mellophone with the Corps and says his fifth and final show, Exogenesis, may be the best he's been apart of.
"It's probably my favorite," he said.
"I've been very fortunate to be apart of some of the more iconic shows of this era of Regiment but this one especially is taking great strides in not only being a new modern identity of Regiment, but also something that's very competitive and with the rest of the corps in DCI."
While many fans pull for their favorite group to take home the DCI trophy at the end of the year, the members look to win over the audience's hearts after their performance.
"Audiences describe their feelings of chills and excitement and we share those same feelings when we perform for them or when we have those impact moments in rehearsal," Orendorff said.
"When we know it's good and all 165 of us have perfectly locked something in, it feels like absolute bliss."
The Corps also strengthens family bonds.
Like Tour Director Joe Taylor and his daughter Katherine.
"In 1991, I drove up and I auditioned for the corps, I made it and I loved it," Joe said.
"I volunteered for the next bunch of years and was tour director for a bunch of years before Katherine was born."
Like father, like daughter, right?
Katherine, too, fell in love with the activity and the corps, just as her father did years ago.
Currently a member of the Phantomettes, years of coming to shows with Joe as a kid allows Katherine to see many second and even third generation members just like her perform in the corps.
"Seeing people that I've known growing up throughout and those who passed, just watching videos of them talking at history night is really cool to see that connection and bring it all together because that's how I grew up." she said.
Now, Joe returns to the role he held several years ago as his daughter, who is in the color guard, is also getting ready for her final season.
"Every day they do a run through and I go out in the stands and watch that and I see my daughter out on the field marching in the same organization I marched with, that's also a dream come true," he said.
Throughout the years, the history of Phantom Regiment and the City of Rockford lives throughout the members both past and present.
"Rockford should be incredibly proud of this drum corps for being here so long," Emmert said.
"I was here 41 years ago and coming back and knowing all the history that makes it possible to experience what we did, if not more, this community should feel incredibly proud of that."
The 2023 DCI tour begins Wednesday in Rockford, Michigan.
The Corps has two home shows in July.
One in DeKalb at NIU's Huskie Stadium on Friday, July 7th.
The other will be held at Rockford-Boylan High School on Saturday, July 15th.