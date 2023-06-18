Rockford's Drum and Bugle Corps returns to the 815

ROCKFORD — Rockford's own Phantom Regiment are preparing to hit the road for their annual summer competitive tour and you can be the first to hear their 2023 performance before it hits football fields around the country.
Rockford’s world-renowned Drum Corps is set to debut its 2023 competition and concert programs Thursday, June 22 at Sinnissippi Park’s concert shell.
Concert in the Park at Sinnissippi Park starts at 7 p.m. and concessions will be available.
This free event attracts a large crowd, so be sure to arrive early.
Phantom Regiment will have its souvenir trailer at the performance.
Phantom Regiment, which won the Drum Corps International world championship in 1996 and 2008, has been among the elite finalists (top 12) at the championships every year since 1974.
It’s one of only three corps to have earned a spot in at least 47 championship finals.
This year’s production is titled “Exogenesis.”
It draws inspiration from nature’s wonders and the interplay between organisms.
It promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of sight and sound.
Music will be drawn from diverse sources, including Muse, Oliver Waespi, Andy Akiho, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Stephen Melillo.
The corps has spent several weeks in “spring training” preparing for the season.
After monthly winter camps in Rockford, it was hosted by Eastern Illinois University as it began putting together the field portion of the show.
It then moved to Evansville, Ind., to do additional preparations as well as hold
one of its Phantom Regiment Academy educational camps for drum majors and color guard performers.
It returns to Rockford for this Concert in the Park, a dress rehearsal performance June 25 (location still being finalized) and then begins its summer tour with the Midwest Premiere in Rockford, MICH., on June 28.
The tour includes the Midwest Classic in DeKalb on July 7 and the
Show of Shows in Rockford on July 15, leading up to the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis, Ind., from Aug. 10-12.
Founded in 1956, Phantom Regiment offers a world-class drum corps as its crown jewel.
It also runs brass, percussion, color guard and leadership camps in several states, a drum corps shows in Rockford and DeKalb, a high school marching band competition, a concert band festival, and the Rockford Rhythm percussion ensemble for youth in Rockford.
For more information about the organization, go to www.regiment.org or visit its social media channels on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.