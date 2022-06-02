Rockford's Discovery Center expands hours for Summer

ROCKFORD -- The Discovery Center announced today that hours will be expanded for the summer months, starting Tuesday, June 7.
Summer hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Advance ticket purchases are available for both the public and Discovery Center members, but are not required.
Walk-in visits are welcome for the admission of $10 a person for the public and free to members are children ages 1 and younger.
"Discovery Town," Discovery Center's temporary exhibit, will be open to the public through June 19 for an extra $1 and free to museum members.
Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 815-963-6769.