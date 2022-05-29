Rockford's 2022 Memorial Day Parade organizers remind public of road closures

ROCKFORD -- The 2022 Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 30 beginning at 9:00 a.m.
The traditional parade route will include the following road closures:
- The parade will begin at 7th Street and 6th Avenue
- Proceeding Northbound on 7th Street to East State Street
- Westbound on East State Street to Wyman Street
- Northbound on Wyman ending at Veterans Memorial Hall where a ceremony honoring Veterans will commence.
Road closures will be in place beginning at 8 a.m. and both traffic control measures and detour routes will be provided.
Drivers are advised to use caution while driving through or near the parade zone or to use different routes at this time.