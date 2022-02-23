Rockford YMCA to drop mask mandate Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good news for those of you tired of wearing a mask at the gym.
The YMCA of Rock River Valley in Rockford is dropping its mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 28. The date coincides with the state dropping its indoor mask mandate in most locations.
The YMCA says masks will be optional for members and staff in all areas, including the Kids' Care.
The YMCA says If you have children enrolled in one of the DCFS-licensed facilities, (including the YMCA Children's Learning Center and Kids' Time before and after school) masks are still required at this time until they hear of further updates from DCFS.
Wednesday, March 2 will be the last day of pool reservations for, lap swim, water walking, and individual water exercise, according to the Y.
The only activity that will still require reservations in the pool is Aqua Fitness classes.