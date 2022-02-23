 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and slippery roads expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches, highest in Lake and eastern McHenry Counties.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening commute and
possibly impact the Friday morning commute, especially in far
northeast Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Rockford YMCA to drop mask mandate Monday

  • Updated
YMCA
By William Ingalls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good news for those of you tired of wearing a mask at the gym.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley in Rockford is dropping its mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 28. The date coincides with the state dropping its indoor mask mandate in most locations.

The YMCA says masks will be optional for members and staff in all areas, including the Kids' Care.

The YMCA says If you have children enrolled in one of the DCFS-licensed facilities, (including the YMCA Children's Learning Center and Kids' Time before and after school) masks are still required at this time until they hear of further updates from DCFS.

Wednesday, March 2 will be the last day of pool reservations for, lap swim, water walking, and individual water exercise, according to the Y. 

The only activity that will still require reservations in the pool is Aqua Fitness classes.

