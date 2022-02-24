Rockford will be in a snow emergency starting Thursday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With snow on the way, the City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency will be in effect Thursday night.
The city's odd/even parking ordinance will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, meaning cars will need to be parked on the "even" side of the street. Come 8 a.m. Friday, vehicles will need to be moved to the "odd" side of the street.
The public works department says to follow these parking regulations until told otherwise during their updates, according to Public Works Superintendent Mitch Leatherby.
Enforcement crews will be out to ticket offenders. Residents are reminded if one side of the street is marked with "No Parking" the Snow Emergency allows you to park there.