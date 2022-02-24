 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Rockford will be in a snow emergency starting Thursday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With snow on the way, the City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency will be in effect Thursday night. 

The city's odd/even parking ordinance will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, meaning cars will need to be parked on the "even" side of the street. Come 8 a.m. Friday, vehicles will need to be moved to the "odd" side of the street. 

The public works department says to follow these parking regulations until told otherwise during their updates, according to Public Works Superintendent Mitch Leatherby.

Enforcement crews will be out to ticket offenders. Residents are reminded if one side of the street is marked with "No Parking" the Snow Emergency allows you to park there.

