 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford University wins on two point trickery

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford University wins on two point trickery

ROCKFORD — Rockford University got their first win of the season on Saturday at home when they scored a late touchdown and took the lead on some amazing two point trickery.

Tags

Recommended for you