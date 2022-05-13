Rockford University to host 168th commencement ceremony

ROCKFORD -- On Saturday, May 14, Rockford University will return to the Coronado Performing Arts Center to host its 168th Commencement Ceremony.
The Coronado Performing Arts Center is located at 314 North Main Street in Rockford.
This is the first time the event is being held since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rockford University will award undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 370 students from 23 states and 13 counties.
The keynote speaker at the ceremony will be Kimberly Wehle, an author, lawyer, law professor, and legal analyst who often provides commentary for major media outlets.
Immediately following the ceremony, faculty will leave the theater and form a celebratory "tunnel" that students will exit through to cheers and applause.