Rockford University raises money for Ukraine through faculty talent show

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local university brought back a fun event to raise money for Ukraine.
Rockford University brought back a faculty and staff talent show to raise money for Brovary, Rockford's sister city in Ukraine.
School officials held the "Regent Revels" event at the Maddox Theatre on the university's campus in March, featuring music, comedy, and dance performances led by faculty and staff members.
The university pledged a donation for everyone that attended the free event, raising a total of $1,750 that was donated to the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois' Brovary Relief Fund.
"Initially our plan to hold the Revels was born out of a desire to revive a fun tradition as a part of our 175th anniversary celebrations," says Rockford University President Dr. Eric W. Fulcomer. "When the conflict in Ukraine unfolded it also gave us the opportunity to support relief efforts in our sister city of Brovary."
The event was previously known as the "Faculty Follies," according to the university. The show began during the school's 150th anniversary in 1997 and ran until 2001.
