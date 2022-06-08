Rockford University announces President Eric Fulcomer resignation

ROCKFORD — Rockford University has announced the resignation of President Eric Fulcomer after nine years at the institution.
Fulcomer will remain as the university's president through mid-December to provide the board of trustees time to ensure a smooth transition, according to a news release from the school.
Although Fulcomer has accepted the position as president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Madison, Wisconsin, he has a great appreciation for his time at the four-year private university.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Rockford University students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and community,” Fulcomer said in a news release. “While I look forward to this new chapter, I will miss the people and organizations with whom I have had the pleasure to work and will continue to count as friends and colleagues.”
The Board of Trustees gives credit to Fulcomer with creating a culture of strategic planning, sounding governance, and a high-functioning executive leadership team.
For Joel Moore, President of Rockford University Board of Trustees, Fulcomer's impact will be felt for years to come.
"Eric’s contributions have strengthened internal and external relationships and provided a stable and successful foundation upon which the university will continue to grow. He will be missed, and we wish him continued success in his next endeavor," Moore said.
A search for Fulcomer's successor is expected to begin this summer.