Rockford University alumna to perform at Tony Awards as part of 'Six'

ROCKFORD -- Rockford native and Rockford University alumna Julia Schade will light up Radio City Music Hall when she performs with her co-stars of "Six" at the Tony Awards on Sunday.
"Six" has collected eight nominations, including "Best New Musical" and "Best Original Score."
13 WREX caught up with Schade in between camera rehearsals for the awards show.
"I suspected we might get Tony nominations because the show's been a huge hit. I mean, audiences seem to really love us," Schade said of the nomination. "Not only had did I never think I would be playing a Broadway show. I definitely didn't ever think I would be in a show that was nominated for Tony's and get to go play at the at the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. It just feels really surreal."
As a 2008 Rockford University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Schade was employed as a music director at a local church.
Before long, Schade returned to Rockford University as an adjunct professor in music theory studies.
After moving to Chicago in 2018, Schade received a call, "I was freaking out because I had no work lined up. And the casting director from Chicago Shakespeare Theater called me and said, 'We really need a pianos for six hours of auditions tomorrow. It's for callbacks for this new show called 'Six.' The writers are here from London, and we're just really stuck.'"
"I just was excited to work for six hours and make some money. But I met Toby and Lucy, the writers of 'Six', and we really hit it off, and they loved how I treated their music... and before I left the parking garage at night, they were calling me to see if I could come back the next day... and that's how I got on the show."
With her impressive piano playing skills, Schade landed the role of Joan in the debut of “SIX” in Chicago.
The musical moved to Broadway in 2020 and Schade now serves as the musical director of the Tony-nominated production.
When asked the best advice she had for young artists wanting to get to Broadway, Schade responded, "I'm actually turning 44 on the Tonys day on Sunday... you know, I'm just now hitting it big in New York on Broadway. So, you know, don't worry if you're 22 and haven't like, made it to wherever you're trying to get yet. You know, I took a very long path to get here. And I wouldn't have been prepared for it 10 years ago, or 20 years ago. So be patient, take the work you can get and be a good collaborator, be a good person to work with. And people will pass your name on. Because networking, it's all about networking."
Busy with performance preparations, Schade gave 13 WREX a tease of what her part of the show will look like on Sunday: "It's a medley of two of the songs from the show... I'll tell you that it's flashier. There are pyrotechnics involved.... you'll see the queens moving in a much bigger space than we're used to. And all the ladies in waiting will be there backing him up."