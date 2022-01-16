Rockford truckers offer inside look at safety in the industry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Truckers have multiple responsibilities when on the highway. They have to keep themselves safe, but also the drivers near their trailers.
National interest in the trucking industry went up after the Colorado case of a truck driver convicted for a fatal interstate crash. His initial sentence was 110 years, but later reduced by the state's governor.
"We've been driving on the highways for so long, and sharing the road with each other for so long, sometimes we forget how dangerous it can be for everyone on the highway," said Matt Hart, the executive director for the Illinois Trucking Association.
Safety is regulated for truck drivers at the state and federal level. But, some companies choose to go beyond what is required of them with advanced investments in newer technology.
Meiborg Trucking in Rockford uses newer braking systems and radar detection to help slow down a truck and its trailer.
"We far exceed what is required by the Department of Transportation or any state agency," said Chris Muse, the safety manager for Meiborg Trucking.
According to Rockford truckers, size of a company also matters when it comes to accountability. Leroy Sams of Dedicated Runners said his company's smaller size allows them to have closer interaction with daily operations.
"There's more to know, for trucking, than just getting the driver in the truck," he said. "Safety is a must."
Sams and Muse also both said everyday drivers can help truckers by giving them plenty of space on the road. That includes changing lanes or slowing down when truck trailers have their cones out on the side of a highway.