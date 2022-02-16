Rockford to host IHSA state finals for girls bowling

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend will be a busy one in Rockford as bowlers from all over the state compete for the state finals.
The Illinois High School Association's state finals for girls bowling will be held this weekend in Rockford.
The RACVB says approximately 220 bowlers and 30 teams will compete in games at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
“We’re thrilled to announce that the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Girls State Bowling Finals is back in the Rockford region. It’s inspiring to see youth bowlers throughout the state excel and reach personal bests in this tournament,” said Lindsay Arellano, RACVB Vice President of Sales and Servicing. “The team at Cherry Bowl will continue to offer top notch accommodations so the coaches, bowlers and their families have an unbeatable experience while they’re in the Rockford region.”
The RACVB projects visitors to spend an estimated $158,000 while visiting the region this weekend.