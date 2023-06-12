Rockford to host big high school basketball tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicagoland Summer Showcase high school basketball tournament returns to Rockford this weekend, bringing dozens of teams to town for a tournament at the UW Health Sports Factory. RPS 205 is hosting the tournament for the fourth time in five years.
The event is part of the NFHS June scholastic live period for boys varsity basketball teams, which allows college coaches of all levels to attend and watch teams compete live. Games begin at 3:30pm on Friday, June 16th, and continue all day Saturday and Sunday. The event is open to the public and the cost of admission is $10 per day.
A list of teams and a schedule can be found by following this link.