Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra to hold auditions for 2022-23 season

Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra

ROCKFORD -- On Saturday, June 11 and Monday, July 11, the Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra (RSYO), under the direction of Linc Smelser, will conduct auditions for the 2022-23 concert season.

Auditions will be held at the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) offices located in the Riverfront Museum Park on the second floor of 711 North Main Street.

Sign up for a audition slot on the RSO website.

THE RSYO is an advanced level ensemble for young musicians who have been playing for a minimum of three years.

Typically, a RYSO member has been playing for five years or more and is taking private lessons on their instrument.

Auditions are accepted on the following instruments: 

Flute/Piccolo

Oboe/English Horn

Clarinet/Bass Clarinet

Bassoon/Contrabassoon

French Horn

Trumpet

Trombone

Tuba

Percussion (all instruments)

Harp

Musicians will be asked to play:

1. Two contrasting solo pieces (concerto movement, etude, etc.) that are 3 to 5 minutes long. One piece should be fast to demonstrate technical skills, while the other should be slower to show the musician's quality of tone.

2. Scales of major and minor. From memory preferred, 0-4 flats and sharps, plus chromatic scale. At least two octaves with three preferred.

3. Sight-reading pieces will be provided.

Auditions will last about 10 minutes and will be judged based on 6 categories: Musicality, Intonation, Technique, Tone Quality, Scales, and Sight-reading.

For more information, visit Rockford Symphony's website or call 815-965-0049.

