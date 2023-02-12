Rockford Symphony Orchestra Tributes John Williams

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra played music composed by the great John Williams on Saturday at the Coronado Theatre.
Hundreds gathered at the theatre to hear the orchestra play classics from movies, TV and more.
William's scores are widely known by many, from Jaws to Star Wars to Harry Potter the music of John Williams has become the soundtrack for generations of movie lovers.
A choir featuring local high school students also joined the RSO for the Hymn of the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan.
The orchestra was led by Pecatonica native Kevin Stites who said it was an honor to bring the show home to his community.
"Selfishly, I've never done a John Williams concert so to conduct that with a big orchestra, to program it the folks were wonderful letting me program it," Stites said.
"That's one of the emotional things is being able to perform in front of a home town crowd, I have tons of family in Pecatonica, my granddaughters are coming and they get to see Grandpa where they don't have to get on a plane and go somewhere," he said.
"It's just such an honor."
You can check out the next show at the Coronado Theatre, Scheherazade, on March 18th.