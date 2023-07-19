Rockford Speedway hosts Kids Day before "Wild Wednesday"

ROCKFORD — With summer in full swing, youth campers from around the area were treated to a day of racing on Wednesday at the Rockford Speedway.
With the sun beating down on the historic track, families and groups from local youth summer camps were able to get out and enjoy some races.
The "Kids Daycamp Sparktacular" event featured different races from stock cars, to street cars and even go-karts.
Kids even got the chance to meet and get autographs from the drivers.
It was only the start of a double-header day of racing at the Speedway as "Wild Wednesday" night returns.
Sportsmen, Bandits, Bandoleros, Sixers, Figure 8 & Spectacular Drags plus Forward / Backward RoadRunner Challenge will all be featured on Wednesday Night.
Racing begins at 7:37 at the Speedway.