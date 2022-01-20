Rockford small businesses experience effects of inflation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, according to the Associated Press.
Its effect are felt by virtually everyone, from individual consumers to big corporations. In Rockford, small businesses are responding to the curve in costs.
"Inflation affects us in many ways," said Schscha Lofquist, the operations manager for Crandall Manufacturing. "It's from the part costs we buy everyday. On average you're talking an 8% increase on a lot of the parts we've seen."
Lofquist works with other parts of the supply chain to buy raw materials for the products Crandall Manufacturing produces. Extra pressure on the workforce, from COVID-19 and other factors, has collapsed some of the production capability for producers of raw materials. The decrease in production has created a scarcity and more competition for what is available, he said.
"I do believe it will come back, but I don't believe it will ever go back to where we were before," Lofquist said.
Candle maker Keyonia Starks is also facing inflation at a smaller level. Her primary raw ingredient, fragrance, has also become more expensive. Her shipping costs have also gone up.
But she fears too much inflation could cause hesitation from consumers.
"Getting people to buy if you raise your prices because of the inflation," Starks said. "You have to. You have to make it for yourself too."
Balancing the nation's inflation rate will ultimately take time. But Rockford's Small Business Development Center is educating its clients on how to manage the issue until it gets better.
"Inflation has become a problem for all the sides," said Edward Caceres, the center's director. "We are working together to bring all [this] education, all these tools, to the community."