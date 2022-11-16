Rockford School District Board member resigns after alleged confrontation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford Public School Board member has resigned after footage of him confronting someone who attended Tuesday night's board meeting.
Michael Connor, board member for Subdistrict F, is resigning from the board effective immediately, according to a statement from RPS 205.
In his resignation letter, Connor says:
"It has been a privilege serving on the Rockford School Board; all the Board members are dedicated, hard-working and thoughtful. I have seen the District, Board and Administration make a lot of progress in my nearly 10 years on the board. Much work remains to be done, however. I must continue to focus on my health. Also, I do not want to be a distraction to the good work and continued progress in the District."
The move comes after video surfaced of Connor allegedly confronting someone after Tuesday night's board meeting, during which the alleged victim was filming planned protests.
Connor was first elected to the Rockford School District Board in 2013.