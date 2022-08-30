Rockford rookie Vederian Lowe makes Vikings final roster

EAGAN, Minn (WREX) — A Rockford native officially fights his way into the NFL regular season.
Auburn High School and University of Illinois product Vederian Lower survived this week's cuts, making the Minnesota Vikings 53 man roster.
Lowe was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, and was one of four tackles to make the final roster.
The Rockford product didn't take starting snaps for the Vikings, but proved enough in camp and the preseason to make the roster and continue developing with the Vikings staff.
Minnesota opens up the season against the Green Bay Packers on September 11.