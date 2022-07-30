Rockford Rivets team bus robbed in Michigan Friday night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets baseball team's traveling bus was robbed during a road trip this week.
The team says the bus was broken into while players and coaches were staying at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan Friday night.
We need some help. We have a game at 6:35 against @kzoogrowlers @RockfordRivets @NWLbaseball @MLB @MLBNetwork @espn @FOXSports @CBSSports #grit pic.twitter.com/RQtEr4MDXh— Coach Fletch (@CoachFletch25) July 30, 2022
Rivets pitching coach Tyler Fletcher said on Twitter that 30 players are left without their equipment before their Saturday game against the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Players and coaches from the team are asking for the public's help for baseball equipment or any other donations so the team can get back in action.
The Rivets are on the tail end of a week-long road swing through Michigan, with two games scheduled against Kalamazoo this weekend.
The team says they plan to continue playing their remaining road games this weekend. Saturday's first pitch against the Growlers is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.