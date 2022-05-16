Rockford resident charged with 2 counts of attempted murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Thursday, May 12 at 7:35 p.m., Rockford Police were called to the 900 block of School Street when multiple gunshots were heard.
When officers arrived to the West Side Stop Food Mart, officers were told that multiple suspects had exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.
A short time later, Rockford Police learned that a walk-in shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
The victim was identified as Damarius Nelson, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated for his injury.
Witnesses advised authorities that Nelson was the initial shooter in the gunfire exchange.
After Nelson was treated for his injuries, he was taken into custody and placed in the County Jail.
After a review of the case, Winnebago County State's Attorney's office issued the following charges.
- Damarius Nelson, 27, Rockford
- Attempted Murder (2 Counts)
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (2 Counts)
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon