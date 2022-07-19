Rockford Rescue Mission to celebrate Week Of Compassion

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission is gearing up for it's Week Of Compassion event that will offer a variety of ways for people to serve the community.
“We have such a compassionate, giving community,” said Sherry Pitney, Mission CEO.
“We wanted to offer this entire week of ways to introduce folks to opportunities the Mission offers. Whether you’re an individual, family, church group, workplace group or service organization, there’s something here for you and your friends.”
Here is the full week of events for residents to check out.
Monday, July 25: Item Collection Day:
Residents are encouraged to donate items like laundry detergent, pillows, underwear, travel-size shampoo & body soap, water bottles, drink mixes and disposable utensils.
Items may be dropped off any day this week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Mission’s main entrance, 715 W. State St.
Tuesday, July 26: Volunteer Day
The Mission will offer special activities and opportunities to serve alongside others both at the Mission and their Thrift Store.
Sign up by contacting Charmel Jacobs, Volunteer Supervisor, at charmeljacobs@rockfordrescuemission.org.
Wednesday, July 27: Money Donation Day
The Mission is asking for donations to help raise ten thousand dollars to support the Mission's s life-changing programs, including their Crisis Centers and Life Recovery Program.
Thursday, July 28: Outreach Day
The Mission is giving “Get Help Here” cards and essential items to your neighbors in need.
Friday, July 29: Meal at the Mission Day
Come have dinner with the Mission’s staff, residents and guests!
Dinner starts at 5 p.m. or 5:40 p.m. in the Great Room.
RSVP to Abby Finley at abbyfinley@rockfordrescuemission.org.