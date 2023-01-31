 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice
jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road
near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly
along the river if ice jam worsens.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rockford Rescue Mission among warming centers helping during cold week

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Rescue Mission Cold Weather

The Rescue Mission served 185 people overnight Monday into Tuesday.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission started seeing an uptick in people coming in during the fall, an unusual time for them to see an increase in people seeking help. The staff there knew that meant they'd need to be prepared for high demand this winter, especially during these extra cold weeks. 

The Rescue Mission served 185 people Monday night, with 155 staying downtown at the facility. Another 30 people stayed at an overflow facility with help from the City of Rockford.

"We're making sure everybody is warm because we don't want people outside," said Abby Finley, the marketing director of the Rockford Rescue Mission. "This is really, really dangerous weather. And it does not take a lot of time outside to start feeling that, whether that's frostbite, hypothermia. We really want to be sure everybody is warm, taken care of and fed. And has the materials and things they need to get through these really cold couple of days."

Finley says the Rescue Mission is looking for donations of winter items, with a need for bigger sizes of jackets right now. She says any donation is welcome.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you