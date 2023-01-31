Rockford Rescue Mission among warming centers helping during cold week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission started seeing an uptick in people coming in during the fall, an unusual time for them to see an increase in people seeking help. The staff there knew that meant they'd need to be prepared for high demand this winter, especially during these extra cold weeks.
The Rescue Mission served 185 people Monday night, with 155 staying downtown at the facility. Another 30 people stayed at an overflow facility with help from the City of Rockford.
"We're making sure everybody is warm because we don't want people outside," said Abby Finley, the marketing director of the Rockford Rescue Mission. "This is really, really dangerous weather. And it does not take a lot of time outside to start feeling that, whether that's frostbite, hypothermia. We really want to be sure everybody is warm, taken care of and fed. And has the materials and things they need to get through these really cold couple of days."
Finley says the Rescue Mission is looking for donations of winter items, with a need for bigger sizes of jackets right now. She says any donation is welcome.