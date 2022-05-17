Rockford receives nearly $4 million grant for Brownfield cleanup

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The City of Rockford announced today that it will receive a $3.9 million grant award to supplement the Brownfield Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund (RLF.)
"Brownfield" is defined in the Oxford dictionary as "a former industrial or commercial site where future use is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination."
Revolving Loan Fund Programs provide money for a recipient to use a revolving funds to pay groups and companies to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites.
Through these programs, The City of Rockford and the Environmental Protection Agency hope to bolster the local economy and encourage city stakeholders to redevelop brownfield sites.
When the loans for these projects are repaid, the amount returns back into the fund and is re-lent to other community borrowers, ensuring ongoing capital.
“Communities across Northwest and Central Illinois are burdened by abandoned commercial properties – many so polluted that property development isn’t possible,” says Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.
“For over 20 years, Rockford’s RLF Program has played a significant role in cleaning up environmentally challenged properties, paving the way for substantial reinvestment in our urban core." says Mayor Thomas McNamara.
"RLFs were a major catalyst in the development of the $24.5 million UW Health Sports Factory, the $87.5 million Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront Hotel & Conference Center, and now the anticipated redevelopment of the Barber Colman campus."