Rockford Raptors advance to State Cup Championship with Thursday Night win

LOVES PARK — The Rockford Raptors Club Soccer Team celebrated the college commitments of their recently graduated seniors on Thursday at MercyHealth Sportscore Two.
Then, it was time to hit the field for the girls under 23 team, made up of some of the best local talent in the stateline.
They had a tough test in front of them taking on Chicago Kics for a chance to play in the State Cup Title Game.
They wasted no time getting on the board when Boylan grad Maggie Schmidt set up Belvidere North's Cortlyn Hefty who made some shifty moves before putting the first goal of the game in the net.
Rockford East grad and current NIU Huskie Jamie Ward was all over the place making moves as well.
She would set up Hefty for her second goal of the game putting the Raptors up 2-0.
Later in the second half, Hefty nearly had a hat-trick after Ward made two defenders miss before setting up Hefty, whose shot went wide.
The 2-0 score would hold throughout the remainder of the game thanks to Guilford grad Taylor Gallaher who was impressive in the net for the Raptors.
The Raptors will head to Glenview on Saturday for the State Cup Championship game